Sony promises to support PS4 until at least 2022

The company will continue to support the PlayStation 4 gaming community for years to come; more than 100 million users.

The arrival of PS5 this November to the entire world implies the beginning of a new generation of consoles, starting from scratch. On the way will be PlayStation 4, a system capable of selling more than 113 million units worldwide, one of the most successful home consoles of all time. The transition from one to the other will be sweet, they wait at the Japanese firm; therefore, they will not bypass PS4 users for years to come.

When asked why it will happen from now on with PS4 players, the CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Jim Ryan, has assured in GamesIndustry that they plan to keep users “entertained and happy” until, as mentioned, at least the year 2022 If when PS4 arrived in stores there was a process of more than two years with special attention to PlayStation 3, it seems that Sony plans to do something similar, mainly to continue taking advantage of a huge installed base of players that will not stop expanding its library of games if it continues to supply its catalog of novelties.

113 million players who don’t want to leave out when PS5 comes out

“Obviously, our eyes and our horizons have been raised with respect to what is possible with the PS4 community, based on what we have been able to observe during these last six months”, where releases like The Last of Us Part 2 or Ghost of Tsushima, both critical and best sellers, have shown that the average PS4 gamer continues to crave exclusive titles. Especially in this period of pandemic, when the sale of software has grown considerably.

With this scenario and in view of the arrival of PlayStation 5 this November 12 (November 19 in Europe), “It is crucial that we keep them entertained and happy,” he says, referring to the PS4 community. “It can be a very powerful thing, because in 2021, 2022 … that PS4 community we’ve talked about will still be the vast majority of people on [consoles] PlayStation.”

If the forecasts are met, between now and April 2021 there will already be more than 7.6 million PS5 consoles shipped worldwide; And no matter how many are sold in fiscal year 2021-22, the figure would be between 20 and 25 million units sold, in a positive scenario. It is for this reason that works like Horizon: Forbidden West or Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will also have a version for PlayStation 4 and not only for PS5.

All in all, PS5 plans to arrive this November 12 (November 19 in Europe) in two models, one with a disc reader and the other without a disc reader, for 499 euros and 399 euros, respectively.



