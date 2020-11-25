Sony promises more PlayStation 5 before the new year

“We want to thank gamers around the world for making the PS5 the biggest console launch to date,” Sony said.

Last week, Sony Interactive Entertainment president Jim Ryan told the Russian press that “everything,” all of his PlayStation 5 consoles, had been sold. However, Sony announced Wednesday that it will update its console inventory in the coming months, after seeing “unprecedented” demand for the console.

“We want to thank gamers around the world for making the PS5 our largest console launch to date,” Sony tweeted from its PlayStation Twitter account. “Demand for the PS5 is unprecedented, so we wanted to confirm that more PS5 inventory will hit retailers before the end of the year – stay in touch with your local retailers.”

Sony hasn’t released any sales figures for the PlayStation 5 console, so there’s little context as to how big, exactly, this release compares to others. In 2013, former Sony president Andrew House said that more than 2.1 million PlayStation 4 consoles were sold in the first two weeks after launch.

Microsoft, Sony’s competitor to Xbox Series X, has also made similar statements, calling the November 2020 launch day “the biggest launch in Xbox history.” In 2013, Microsoft said it sold more than 1 million Xbox One consoles on launch day.

PS5 has been in good demand

Despite the lack of figures for this year’s launch, it is clear that demand is high. Both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X have been difficult to find, as the consoles sold out on retailer websites in what seems like seconds. Whether it’s from a larger number of resellers or from actual customer demand, getting a new console is not easy.



