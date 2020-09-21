Sony promises higher FPS for “a selection” of PS4 games

Sony clarifies that some of the PS4 and PS VR titles will look better on PlayStation 5 thanks to the so-called Game Boost. The console arrives November 19.

Sony has updated the official PS5 website with new details about the functions of the console. Both PlayStation 5 and the PS5 Digital Edition model will be backward compatible with “99%” of the games in the PS4 catalog, although we still don’t know what that backwards compatibility will look like and how it will improve your experience in the new generation. Now we have learned that “a selection of PS4 and PS VR games” will have more FPS on PS5.

Game Boost, new details of the backward compatibility of PlayStation 5

“Enjoy higher and more fluid frame rates in a selection of PS4 and PS VR games,” they comment on the portal in its Spanish version; same message in the international English edition. Thus, video games that currently stay at 30 FPS may reach the always desired 60 FPS, but specific names have not transcended.

One of the most recurring on the wish list is Bloodborne, from FromSoftware, which runs at 30 FPS on PS5. Hopefully Bloodborne will be on the “99%” list of PS5 backward compatible games; but we do not know if it will be one of those that improves its FPS rate in the new generation with an equally desired 4K resolution.

As discussed, companies will have to choose whether to offer the option to update for free or at an additional cost for PS4 games to download the relevant PS5 update. “If players have the PS4 game on Blu-ray, they will need to insert the PS4 game disc to see the upgrade path, download the PS5 version, and have the PS4 disc inserted whenever they play the PS5 version.” They add, and clarify: “To update suitable PS4 games in physical version to the digital PS5 versions, a PS5 console with a disk drive is needed”, so that, as is evident, the PS5 Digital Edition model will be left without the backward compatibility in physical format.



