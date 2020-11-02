Sony Promised 3 Years Update to Flagship Phones

Announcing a battery replacement program for its old smartphones, Sony announced that it will release a 3-year Android update to its flagships starting from the Xperia 1 II.

Sony made an important announcement for its customers who have used the same phone for many years. Accordingly, Sony flagship smartphones from Xperia 1 II will also receive three major Android updates (upgrades).

As a matter of fact, it is hard to say that this was a huge surprise. Companies like OnePlus and Nokia have already been offering Android version upgrades to their old phones for a while. In addition, Samsung announced that it will offer 3 major version upgrades to its flagships during the launch of the Galaxy Note 20, and announced that the new limit on this issue has been increased to 3 years.

Sony announces battery replacement program for old phones

According to the news on the Chinese news site IT Home, Sony has announced a new battery replacement program for some ‘old’ Xperia models in order to make their smartphones longer-lasting devices.

According to the information reported, Sony has set a price tag of approximately $ 34 for the Xperia XZ, Xperia XZs, Xperia XZ1, Xperia XZ Premium, Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ3 in countries where the battery replacement program is valid.

Sony will also gift a USB Type-C charging cable to customers who change the batteries of their devices as part of the program, and consumers will receive a 10 percent discount on repairs for other parts of their devices if they benefit from the program.



