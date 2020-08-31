Sony plans to “speed up the launch” of its games

Sony intends to continue betting on its exclusive games on PS5. The Japanese company emphasizes its great importance.

Sony Interactive Entertainment will continue to bet on exclusive juices on PlayStation 5 as the main reason for purchasing the console. The Japanese company, in an administrative document published on August 28, declares its intention to continue giving compelling reasons based on the exclusivities to get its new console; in addition, they want to “accelerate the launch” of their next first party titles.

“SIE intends to make proactive investments in reinforcing its IP content and working to raise its brand equity, foster communities and player engagement, while improving services that can bring users closer together. ”, They comment, recognizing that the competition is getting bigger and the need to retain the user, therefore, more complex. Days ago they acknowledged that they plan to buy new studios and bring more exclusives to PC.

“To reinforce the contents of our IP, SIE is going to accelerate and improve the launch of its portfolio of exclusive PlayStation games,” they add. Specific names have not transcended, but the first lineup of video games that will only see the light on PS5 is already known. In the absence of knowing the launch catalog of titles that will accompany the exit console this Christmas, there are already several studies that have released their letters.

PS5 Still No Date or Price: Top Featured Games

At the beginning of the month of September, future PS5 buyers expect to know the launch date and price of the console – in its two models, with and without a disc player – for this Christmas. Notably, we know that exclusive works such as Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Astro’s Playroom will be in 2020. Others like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is scheduled to leave “in the launch window” of the machine; while Horizon Forbidden West will arrive sometime in 2021.

Those that have not yet advanced a specific date are games like Gran Turismo 7, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Demon’s Souls, Returnal or Destruction AllStars. Also in 2021 will arrive the two exclusive Bethesda bets on PS5: Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo.



