Sony Partners with Discord: Service To Be Integrated Into PlayStation

Sony: After the refusal to buy with Microsoft, Sony bets on the communication service, which will soon be coming to PlayStation consoles.Sony Interactive Entertainment and Discord have announced a partnership agreement for the communication service to be integrated into PlayStation systems early next year 2022. The partnership, which has been kept secret until its announcement, also involves a minority investment in the company. instant messaging with VoIP voice chat and text.

“Together, our teams are already working to connect Discord with the gaming and social experience of the PlayStation Network,” said Jim Ryan, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, in a statement released Monday night. “Our goal is to narrow the Discord and PlayStation experiences on consoles and mobiles early next year,” he stresses, which will allow “friends, groups and communities to hang out, have fun and communicate more easily while playing games. together”.

Discord, a legion of more than 140 million users; heading to PlayStation

Today, Discord has more than 140 million users worldwide. Thousands of players use the tool as a means of verbal communication while playing video games; not only on PlayStation consoles, but also on Nintendo and Xbox. The integration of Discord on PlayStation will make that process easier by unifying channels.

No details have been released about which consoles will benefit from the arrival of Discord, if only PlayStation 5 or also PlayStation 4, which until last March 31 had already added more than 115.9 million units sold worldwide. At the time of integration, Sony expects PS5 to already have between 15 and 18 million units sold.

Only a few weeks ago we learned that Discord had rejected Xbox’s offer for its purchase in exchange for a millionaire amount, thus maintaining its independence as a company and leaving its share of the stock market open. Initial estimates were worth around $ 10 billion.