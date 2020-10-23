Sony may produce displays for Apple glasses

There has been no news for some time about Apple’s plans for the launch of AR and VR glasses and headsets, but it seems that it has not put these ideas aside. According to AppleInsider, Ross Young, founder and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, revealed that several sources have contacted him stating that the Apple company would be after Sony to purchase displays aimed at this type of equipment.

The novelty is in line with information released by Nikkan Kogyo Shimbun, that the Japanese company would return to Apple’s supply chain and be responsible for suitable micromonitors for the new devices. Young points out that the components requested are half-inch micro-OLED panels with a resolution of 1280×960.

Small displays for such units are already part of Sony’s history, as the company produces the PlayStation VR and Personal 3D Viewer – which uses separate OLED screens for viewing content, similar to what is expected from Apple Glasses. Also according to the executive, we may see the result of the partnership in 2022.

Really?

We must remember that the Apple headset, it is assumed, will use a mechanism to project images on a lens in front of the user. So, considering the fact that the Personal 3D Viewer is an electronic device that generates a virtual 720p screen – equivalent to a 750-inch screen seen at a distance of approximately 20 meters -, it is not surprising that the negotiations are really happening .

Anyway, none of the companies took a stand on the rumors, so the reports may be just technological gossip. The way is to wait for the next chapters of this story.



