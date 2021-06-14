Sony May Hold Event Right After E3 2021, Says Leaker

Sony: A leaker leaked, this Monday (14), that Sony should hold an event right after E3. Production is expected to take place in the coming weeks and could show news about Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, possibly Final Fantasy XVI and other titles.

The information was given by Navtra, a leaker that had already fixed details of games like Final Fantasy Origin, Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Sackboy.

According to the website GameRant, among other possibilities, the event could cover Forspoken and also The Last of Us: Part 2, which can win a multiplayer mode.

Should Sony actually carry out the broadcast, it is highly likely that Horizon Forbidden West. Slated to be released in late 2021, exclusively for PS4 and PS5, the title gained some gameplay details at the end of last month.

Long-awaited by fans and recently pushed back to 2022, God of War Ragnarok could also win a teaser, despite the smaller possibility. Ghostwire: Tokyo, Pragmata and Little Devil Inside, Kena: Bridge of Spirits are also among the alternatives for the showcase.

Although the information has been released, it is important to note that this is a rumor, as Sony has not commented on the matter.