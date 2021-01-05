Sony may discontinue manufacturing some PS4 models

It is inevitable that a console will be discontinued sometime after its successor is released. What is not expected is that this will happen as fast as it seems to be the case with the PlayStation 4. Rumors suggest that Sony plans to end the manufacture of several models of the console now that the PS5 has come to replace it.

Although the company has not officially announced this, some Japanese consumers have come across stores warning that certain PS4 models will no longer be stocked because production will cease.

As you can see in the tweet below, the models mentioned are the PS4 500GB Glacier White, PS4 1TB Jet Black, PS4 1TB Glacier White, PS4 2TB Jet Black and the PS4 Pro 1TB Glacier White. Fortunately, there are many other types of PS4 that have not been listed and should continue to be manufactured for some time.

“Dear customers: due to the manufacturer ending production, the following products will not be restocked.”

・PS4 500GB Glacier White

・PS4 1TB Jet Black

・PS4 1TB Glacier White

・PS4 2TB Jet Black

・PS4 Pro 1TB Glacier White pic.twitter.com/nub3lxcJGX — Cheesemeister (@Cheesemeister3k) January 3, 2021

As the PS5 is more expensive, has few games and has limited stock at the moment, this ends up being a good opportunity for those who just wanted a cheaper PS4. After all, it is an excellent chance to play the dozens of games that should also earn some discount now that this is not Sony’s latest console.

But this may not last for long, as Sony’s official website for sales of the PS4 and PS4 Pro shows both models as sold out and with no availability forecast. Clearly, the company wants to make the PS5 its flagship as soon as possible, even if it means ending the PS4’s life sooner than necessary.

It is worth remembering that it took Sony 12 years to finish the production of the PS2 and 11 years to stop manufacturing the PS3. That is why it would be so strange to see the end of the PS4 less than 8 years after its launch.