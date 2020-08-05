Sony may be keeping killer secret involving PS4 games

Even before Microsoft and Sony made their new consoles official, the public was already concerned with the issue of backward compatibility. Sony confirmed that at least the top 100 on the PlayStation 4 would be compatible with the PS5 already at its launch, which on the one hand brought relief, but another concern for the possible lack of total compatibility of the library.

Words from streamer Lance McDonald, however, can bring hope. According to him, who has good sources within the Japanese company, Sony’s statements are yet another protection against possible problems, and the PS5 could, at least in theory, open any PS4 game. The point is that some may have minor incompatibilities, and that is why the company would be testing the most popular ones as a way to make sure the compatibility of this top 100.

According to him, in any case, the company should not prevent players from inserting their PS4 discs into the PS5 and trying to run the games, even those not tested by it. There would be no whitelists or blacklists in this regard, which may be good on the one hand, but bad on the other.

“There has been some confusion about this in the past and I can clarify it now. PlayStation 5 can run all PlayStation 4 games without a per-game whitelist. Sony continues to test titles, but the system does not prevent you from starting untested games. ”

Thus, less popular games, and the indies, could benefit from this measure, while the lack of control by Sony may frustrate some users who will insert discs that may not work as expected. Of course, developers should be aware of this, releasing corrective patches.

Although these words sound like music to some, everything should be viewed with some skepticism: even if well informed, the streamer is not a spokesman for Sony, which can change its plans until it puts the PS5 on the shelves. This possibility, in any case, is nevertheless seen with some expectation!



