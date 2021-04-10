Sony may be developing service competing with Game Pass

Sony: In a video posted on his YouTube channel, David Jaffe, creator of God of War and Twisted Metal, stated that Sony is working on a competitor worthy of the Xbox Game Pass, in an attempt to give an “answer” to the immense popularity that the Microsoft service has acquired in recent months.

In November 2020, Jim Ryan, Sony’s current CEO, had previously mentioned the existence of an ongoing strategy to attract more audiences through a subscription service. At the moment, the PlayStation only has PS Now in limited availability in some countries, but the businessman guaranteed that “there is still news to come”.

Now, after a few months without further news regarding this supposed launch, David Jaffe returns to give more clues about the project, adding that a Game Pass competitor has been commented for a long time as an old Sony interest. Check out the video and the transcribed excerpt below.

“What I can say is that I know that they are doing some things because I know people at Sony who told me that they are working on it … There will be a response to the Game Pass,” he said. “We don’t know what it is. But if Jim Ryan thinks that the appropriate answer to the Game Pass is to emulate backward compatibility (PS3, PS2, PS1 games) and also add trophies, which is what the patent suggests they will do, joining with all the films and making a streaming service, it will be excellent. ”

So far, nothing has been officially commented on by the company, so any information released by Sony’s former senior dev should be treated as rumors.

What do you think of this strategy? Will we soon see an improved PS Now with greater availability in the world? Leave your opinion in the comments.