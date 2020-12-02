Sony launches “Visual Story” for photographers on iOS

In addition to smartphones and the PlayStation division, Sony is also very famous for its division of cameras and image sensors. The company is considered one of the best in the segment and is present in virtually all cell phones on the market. Its Alpha family cameras, whose most recent launch is the acclaimed Sony A7S III, are also a reference in the photography market.

Now, aiming to make life easier for its users, Sony launched Visual Story, an iOS application that offers several tools that speed up the processes carried out by professional photographers without much ado. Through it, images photographed with the company’s cameras are automatically for an iPhone or iPad, in addition to the Sony server.

The app also makes use of Artificial Intelligence to organize and filter images according to the camera model, eye detection, metadata, focus position and more, including grouping according to the theme. From there, photographers can choose to apply custom filters or the Visual Story preset catalog, or send them to the app’s basic image editor.

Completing the resources, Visual Story is also able to create online galleries that can be shared with customers instantly, even during the event in question. These galleries allow the quick addition of the professional’s logo and social networks, facilitating the work of marketing and dissemination.

The list of compatible cameras currently includes the following models:

Sony A7C

Sony A7R IV

Sony A7S III

Sony A9

Sony A9 II

Sony A7 III (via software update in 2021)

Sony Visual Story is now available for free on iOS, but offers paid plans with extra benefits. Sony has also confirmed that it is considering launching the app on other platforms.



