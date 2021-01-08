Sony launches TVs with ‘cognitive processor’

Anticipating some of its launches for the Consumer Electronics Show 2021 (CES), Sony unveiled, this Tuesday (7), the new models of the line of smart TVs Bravia. The devices, available in different sizes and with resolution up to 8K, highlight the “cognitive processor XR”.

Designed to replicate the ways humans see and hear, the new chip divides the screen into several zones and is capable of analyzing numerous elements in real time, to detect the “focal point” of the image and adjust it for the best result. exhibition. According to the manufacturer, it is an imitation of the processing of images of our brain.

The XR processor on Sony Bravia TVs also brings audio improvements. According to the company, it can convert any sound to 3D surround technology and is able to align the position of the audio with the images on the screen, offering greater realism and a much more immersive sound experience.

The entire Bravia XR line will also have Google Assistant with speakerphone and Alexa support, in addition to Google TV as an integrated operating system. The customized version of Android TV brings together movies, series, live shows, apps and many other features.

Other news

The new Japanese-brand TVs will also be compatible with HDMI 2.1, supporting 4K resolution at 120 fps, automatic low-latency mode, e-ARC and variable refresh rates, in addition to bringing the Bravia Core streaming service, including movies and other content Sony Pictures with IMAX format.

This new line consists of the following models:

Master Series Z9J 8K LCD (75 “and 85”)

Master Series A90J 4K OLED (55 ”, 65” and 83 ”)

A80J 4K OLED (55 ”, 65” and 73 ”)

X95J 4K LCD (65 ”, 75 and 85”)

X90J 4K LCD (50 “, 55”, 65 “, 75” and 100 “)

Information on prices and availability of smart TVs will be released in the second quarter.