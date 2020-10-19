Sony launches free Black Lives Matter theme for PS4

Sony gives PS4 owners a new way to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement

Sony has provided a new way for PS4 owners to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement within their consoles. Today, the company released a new static theme on the PlayStation Store called “Black Lives Matter Theme”.

The theme is now available for free on the PlayStation Store. As you can see in the image above, when the theme is enabled, the bottom of the PS4 UI shows a solid black wallpaper with a yellow outline of the raised black fist, a symbol associated with movement, in the right side of the screen. The theme displays the hashtag #BLM on a gray striped background at the top of the user interface.

Several companies have responded with similar notions in recent months to show solidarity with the movement. In June, Activision released an update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare that displayed a message on the home screen in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Bungie also announced several items that support the Black Lives Matter movement, including an enamel pin to “be heard” and various emblems to be used in Destiny 2.

PlayStation 4 game Uppers canceled

Here at La Verdad Noticias we inform you that two years after its announcement, the PlayStation 4 version of Uppers for Europe and North America has been canceled.

A representative from XSEED Games confirmed this news to Gematsu following the announcement of the PC launch of Uppers in the West. The third-person fighting game was first released for the PS Vita in July 2016 in Japan. XSEED did not provide a reason for the cancellation.

Uppers come with a varied roster, action-packed combat, and “crazy” environmental interactions that allow players to throw cars, bikes, and motorcycles, launch enemies into a manhole, and slam them into a passing helicopter.



