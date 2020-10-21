Sony knows of the PS4 update 8.00 issues

Last week, the 8.00 update arrived on PlayStation 4 and brought with it major changes to the console’s party formation system. The problem is that Sony linked the system of group conversations with the sending of messages, and many people found this confusing.

After all, if you have interacted by text or message with many people at the same time, creating a new group with only one specific member has proved to be quite complicated and bureaucratic. As many people complained about this, the PlayStation Twitter account issued a position on the topic:

Hey folks – just wanted to let you know that we’re looking into your feedback on the recent changes to Parties on PS4. Thanks for speaking up – we’ll keep you posted — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 17, 2020

“Hello, everyone! We would like to make sure that we are reading your feedback and investigating the most recent changes made to the PS4 party system. Thank you for speaking up, we will let you know.”

Now the way is to wait and see when and if more changes will be made to the old console’s Party system. What did you think of the recent changes? Did you like it or did they bother you too? Comment below!



