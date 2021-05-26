Sony Kicks Off PS4 and PS5 Offerings on Days of Play 2021

Sony: This Wednesday (26), Sony starts Days of Play 2021 bringing several games for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 with lower prices for the owners of these platforms.

The action runs until June 9, and applies both to purchases made digitally on PlayStation Store and participating retailers. It is worth mentioning, however, that physical copies are limited to the duration of inventories.

See below some of the titles that make up this action and the discount offered in each one.

Games for PlayStation 4

Days Gone – up to 35% off

Death Stranding – up to 35% off

DOOM Eternal – up to 50% off

Ghost of Tsushima – up to 36% off

Marvel’s Spider-Man Game of the Year – up to 35% off

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – up to 20% off

MediEvil – up to 33% discount

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath – up to 22% off

Nioh 2 – up to 35% off

PlayStation Hits – Up to 40% off

Sackboy: A Great Adventure – up to 23% off

The Last of Us Part II – up to 36% off

Watch Dogs Legion – up to 54% off

Games for PlayStation 5

Demon’s Souls – up to 14% off

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – up to 20% off

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition – up to 14% off

Sackboy: A Great Adventure – Up to 17% off

Nioh Collection – up to 14% off

If you want to know a little more about the action, just access this link – which also brings some other titles that are part of this promotion organized by Sony.