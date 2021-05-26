Sony Kicks Off PS4 and PS5 Offerings on Days of Play 2021

Sony: This Wednesday (26), Sony starts Days of Play 2021 bringing several games for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 with lower prices for the owners of these platforms.
The action runs until June 9, and applies both to purchases made digitally on PlayStation Store and participating retailers. It is worth mentioning, however, that physical copies are limited to the duration of inventories.
See below some of the titles that make up this action and the discount offered in each one.
Games for PlayStation 4
Days Gone – up to 35% off
Death Stranding – up to 35% off
DOOM Eternal – up to 50% off
Ghost of Tsushima – up to 36% off
Marvel’s Spider-Man Game of the Year – up to 35% off
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – up to 20% off
MediEvil – up to 33% discount
Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath – up to 22% off
Nioh 2 – up to 35% off
PlayStation Hits – Up to 40% off
Sackboy: A Great Adventure – up to 23% off
The Last of Us Part II – up to 36% off
Watch Dogs Legion – up to 54% off
Games for PlayStation 5
Demon’s Souls – up to 14% off
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – up to 20% off
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition – up to 14% off
Sackboy: A Great Adventure – Up to 17% off
Nioh Collection – up to 14% off
If you want to know a little more about the action, just access this link – which also brings some other titles that are part of this promotion organized by Sony.