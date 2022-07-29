Sony is trying to increase PS5 shipments for the holiday season

Sony’s next-generation console, the PS5, is elusive, and it’s very difficult for fans to get their hands on it due to high demand and constant supply problems. As the console turns 2 this November, gamers are hoping to find a way to get the PS5 by the holiday season.

Due to problems with the global supply chain affecting various industries, it is very difficult for people to get things ordered on time, if they can get them at all. The gaming industry is not immune to this, as all major companies are lagging behind in the supply of consoles, games and other equipment to meet the demand of customers and fans around the world.

However, amid these challenges, Sony is giving players some hope, saying they are working to increase PS5 shipments by the holiday season. In its latest earnings report, Sony said that software sales and gaming engagement have declined and it needs to work to restore them. “Taking into account this situation,” Sony explains, “we intend to take measures to increase user engagement in the second half of the fiscal year, during which it is planned to release major games, including its own software, primarily by increasing the supply of equipment [PS5] and promoting the new PlayStation Plus service.”

Gamers are still concerned about rumors that Sony may raise the price of the PS5, but Sony still does not comment on this and instead wants to continue discussing the supply problem. Sony says it expects to meet its forecast of 18 million units sold during the fiscal year and is seeing positive supply signs after restrictions were lifted in Shanghai, which is a major manufacturing hub for certain components. As a result, Sony believes it will be able to increase production and sell many devices by the holiday season.

Sony continues to release updates for the PS5 console, such as a recent update that provides support for monitors with a resolution of 1440p and other similar improvements. Players are thrilled with these improvements, but many fans are hoping for additional improvements in the shipments so they can really get their hands on the console to enjoy these features. Sony has promised to increase production already this year, but supply chain problems continue, making it difficult to fulfill these promises.

However, there is still time before the start of the holiday season, so fans can look forward to news on whether Sony will actually increase production of the PS5 to meet the growing demand for the console later this year.