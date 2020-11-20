Sony is not in favor of console war, says PlayStation boss

We are in a new generation of consoles, which in itself is reason for many people to end up choosing sides in this “supposed war” between PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S. However, Jim Ryan, head of the PlayStation division at Sony, says they prefer not to see it that way.

“[Console warfare] It’s not a term that I even use or even like. For me, it is much better to imagine that there is competition. This means that we have to work harder, and it is good that the consumer has options. In fact, it’s fantastic. We are happy and proud of what we have, ”explained the executive in an interview with the Russian website TASS (via Push Square).

It is worth mentioning that Sony and Microsoft executives themselves have already exchanged praise on the other company’s platforms, showing that the term competition really fits much better in the world of games.



