Sony is leaving Brazil and will close factory in Manaus

In a statement sent to the national retail yesterday (14), Sony confirmed that it is ending its activities in Brazil and will abandon the segment of TVs, audio and cameras in our country. PlayStation branded consoles will continue to be sold here, but only through a distributor.

Sony also confirmed that it will close its electronics factory in Manaus at the end of March next year. In the following months, all sales of Sony products in the affected segments should also be interrupted in Brazil, but the brand has not yet given a specific date for that.

Interestingly, the company has just launched in our country its line of 8K Z8H TVs, the first with the seal of maximum compatibility with the PS5, the next generation of the Japanese game console.

The brand justifies its departure from Brazil to international market conditions and trends expected for the Brazilian market. Other divisions of Sony that do not work with electronic devices must remain in the country, which includes Sony Music and Sony Pictures.

TecMundo contacted the Japanese manufacturer to confirm the authenticity of the statement, and the company released a note confirming that it is actually ending activities in Brazil. Check the full note:

The Sony group always adopts measures to strengthen the structure and sustainability

business to respond to rapid changes in the external environment.

We decided to close the factory in Manaus at the end of March 2021 and interrupt,

in mid-2021, sales of consumer products by Sony Brazil, such as

TV, audio and cameras, considering the recent market environment and the trend

expected for business.

Sony is taking all necessary steps and is very committed as

company to commit its efforts to guarantee all rights, the best

special treatment and care for its employees.

Sony Brasil will continue to offer full consumer support for products under

your commercial liability in accordance with applicable laws and your policy of

product warranty.

The other businesses of the Sony group in Brazil (Games, Professional Solutions, Music and

Pictures Entertainment, including Playstation) will continue to maintain their normal

strong performance in the local market.

This news was updated at 1:23 pm to include Sony’s official statement

