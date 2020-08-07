Sony Introduces Next Generation Headset WH-1000XM4

Japanese technology giant Sony officially introduced the WH-1000XM4, the last member of the popular WH-1000XM series. The headset is available for pre-order with its introduction.

Last week, Sony came out with the emerging trailer of the long-awaited new generation wireless on-ear headset WH-1000XM4. Attracting the attention of many people with its features described in the trailer, the headset was officially introduced by Sony today.

The Japanese technology giant introduced its new headset to the popular WH-1000XM series, 2 years after the last member of the series, WH-1000XM3. The headset, which was introduced with the name Sony WH-1000XM4, began to wait for its buyers as an improvement of the features of the previous headset.

Sony WH-1000XM4 features:

One of the most important improvements that came with the Sony WH-1000XM4 was of course the noise canceling feature. Sony has made improvements in Dual Noise Sensor technology and HD Noise Canceling Processor QN1. However, the sound quality of the headset has also been improved with DSEE Extreme. The headset also got 360 degree Reality Audio support.

The trailer we saw last week was officially shared by Sony with the introduction of the headset. According to the information in the trailer, the Sony WH-1000XM4 will have Adaptive Sound Control feature to reflect ambient sounds to the ear as you wish. The feature can be managed from the Headphones Connect app.

However, the headset will adopt the settings specified for that location as soon as previously saved locations are entered. In addition, when you start talking in any way with the headphone on your head, the music played will be automatically stopped and the music will continue to play when you finish the conversation.

Sony WH-1000XM4, which has a 40 mm hybrid driver and includes NFC, Bluetooth 5.0 and fast pairing features, will offer 30 hours of use when fully charged. The headset can be used continuously for 5 hours with only 10 minutes of charging.

Sony’s new generation earbuds, the Sony WH-1000XM4, are available for pre-order with the introduction. According to Sony’s statement, the delivery of the headset will begin in the middle of this month. Sony WH-1000XM4 will have a price tag of $ 350. The headset is expected to go on sale in our country.



