Sony introduces new wireless headset WH-100XM4

Sony unveiled the latest top segment wireless headset called WH-1000XM4. WH-1000XM4, which has active noise canceling feature, does not bring many radical innovations compared to its predecessor. This headset, which Sony acts with the understanding of “if it is not broken, repair it”, makes significant improvements in existing features.

First of all, it should be noted that Sony has improved active noise cancellation in the WH-1000XM4. The WH-1000XM4 also has the same dual microphone and QN1 noise canceling chip as the previous model. However, this headset also has a new processor that can sample music and ambient sound 700 times per second. This data is used in conjunction with a new algorithm and enables the QN1 to execute the noise canceling effect in real time.

The Adaptive Sound Control feature learns the locations that users frequently visit and a special sound mode is created for each of them. This makes it possible to turn the ambient noise on automatically when on a busy street or turn it off completely when driving on the bus. All these settings can be managed via Sony’s smartphone app.

Another feature associated with noise cancellation is called “Speak-to-Chat”. Thanks to this feature, music is automatically stopped when the user starts speaking. The music starts playing again within 30 seconds after the conversation is stopped.

Just like Apple AirPods, the WH-1000XM4 can detect whether it’s in the user’s ear. This feature works with the help of proximity sensors and dual accelerometers. It’s also worth noting that the headset supports Google’s Fast Pair feature.

WH-1000XM4, which can be paired with two devices at the same time, can switch between these devices intelligently. For example, if one of these devices is a phone and a call is received, the headset automatically connects to that device. Design and 30-hour battery life are among the unchanging features of the WH-1000XM4.

Sony WH-1000XM4 is pre-ordered abroad with a price tag of $ 350.



