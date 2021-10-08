Sony Introduces New “Perfect for PS5” BRAVIA XR TVs

Sony Electronics unveils its new range of televisions designed to make the most of PlayStation 5. Image and sound quality. Sony Electronics has presented this Thursday its new series of high-end televisions designed to take advantage of the characteristics of the new generation console of the Japanese firm, PlayStation 5. As in the past, Sony’s consumer electronics division works in a series of panels that can make the most of the picture and sound capabilities of the console. Its name is the BRAVIA XR TV range.

Specifically, we are talking about the Z9J, A90J, A80J, X95J and X90J models, which will soon be added to the television catalog and which can be recognized by the “Perfect for PlayStation 5 for BRAVIA XR” seal. Now, how will this product range differentiate itself from other multi-thousand euro televisions from the competition? With competitors like Samsung and LG betting squarely on QLED and OLED respectively, Sony will offer Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode. The image of Gran Turismo 7 serves as an example of such automatic Tone Mapping of the high dynamic range of the image.

Likewise, the new BRAVIA XR televisions will be able to reach up to 120 FPS in 4K resolution (they will have, therefore, HDMI 2.1 output) in compatible video games in exchange for 6.0ms of input lag in the Z9J model and 8.5ms in the other models mentioned. Sony points out that an “extraordinary smoothness and responsiveness in the shot” will be achieved for video games that require that precision on the screen.