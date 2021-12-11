Sony Has Planned PlayStation Now Service For Mobile Devices

PlayStation Now, Sony’s cloud-based gaming service, was once planned for mobile devices. A step in this direction can be taken in the future.

The cloud-based game service is not the first, cloud-based gaming services such as Xbox Cloud Gaming and GeForce Now are already on the market and are used by many gamers. Xbox Cloud Gaming and GeForce Now cloud-based gaming services are available on iOS and Android devices. Sony is aware that it lags behind and can make moves for these two platforms.

It’s unclear when PlayStation Now will arrive for iOS and Android devices

A series of documents that have emerged reveal that Sony plans to bring the PlayStation Now service to mobile devices, and Apple is aware of the plan. PlayStation Now is a cloud-based gaming service that allows members to remotely access PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 games on select devices. PlayStation Now was used to stream to Smart TVs, Blu-ray players, PlayStation 3 and PS Vita. However, in late 2017 Sony discontinued support for PlayStation 4 and other devices other than Windows PCs. Since then, only the PlayStation 5 client has been added.



Sony wanted to make a move for mobile devices after cutting support for some devices in 2017. According to the confidential document published by The Verge, Apple knew that Sony was planning its cloud-based gaming service for mobile devices. The resulting document states that the PlayStation Now service, which is planned to be released for mobile platforms in July 2017, will only support PS3 games.

Sony has never brought its PlayStation Now service to Apple devices or any other mobile platform. For now, the company seems focused on selling consoles and allowing users to access legacy console games. But we may see a PlayStation Now service for mobile devices in the future.