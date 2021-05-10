Sony Has No Forecast For Improvement in PlayStation 5 Stock

Sony: In January of this year, AMD had made a statement saying that PlayStation 5 inventory probably wouldn’t improve in the first few months that followed. However, in a recent interview with Bloomberg, Sony stressed that this should not happen yet for the remainder of this year.

During the chat, Hiroki Totoki, finance executive, revealed that he does not believe that the demand for the purchase of the PlayStation 5 will decrease at some point anytime soon, in addition to pointing out that even if they increased the production of consoles for the year 2022 “ our network would still not be able to supply all this demand ”.

Finally, he also commented that the PlayStation 4 sold more than 100 million units, and that the demand for the new console should not decrease so easily because of Sony’s “market knowledge and reputation”.