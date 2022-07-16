Sony has completed a $3.7 billion deal to acquire Bungie and include it in the PlayStation family

Sony Interactive Entertainment has officially completed a $3.7 billion deal to acquire Bungie — the studio behind Destiny and all Halo games up to Halo: Reach — and welcomed it to the PlayStation family.

PlayStation shared the news on Twitter, stating: “The Bungie acquisition agreement is closed. So now we can officially say… welcome to the PlayStation family, Bungie!”

Bungie also shared a few words to mark the occasion and expressed her joy at “joining the incredible PlayStation team.”

“We are proud to have officially joined the incredible PlayStation team, we are excited about the future of our company, and we are inspired to bring together players from all over the world to forge lasting friendships and memories,” Bungie wrote. “For the ad Astra Audition!”

Sony announced that it was going to acquire Bungie in February 2022 for $ 3.6 billion, but the SEC statement on the deal dated July 15 notes that the total price was “approximately $ 3.7 billion.”

When the deal was made public, Bungie confirmed that it would operate as an “independent subsidiary” of SIE and remain a multiplatform studio with the ability to “self-publish and reach players wherever they want to play.”

Bungie is currently working hard to support Destiny 2, but it has much more plans for the future. While details of these projects have yet to be revealed, the studio has confirmed that Destiny 2 contains an Easter egg teasing its next game.

In 2019, Bungie announced that it wanted to release at least one non-Destiny game by 2025. Various job listings hint that this new IP may be “comedic” and may include “quirky characters.”

Although this acquisition is complete, Sony has no plans to stop there and plans to acquire more studios in the future.

As for Destiny’s future, Bungie has shared the roadmap it planned after acquiring PlayStation, and the studio is reportedly working on a Destiny mobile game.

Adam Bankhurst is an IGN news columnist. You can follow him on Twitter @AdamBankhurst and on Twitch.