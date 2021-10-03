Sony Has Announced Two New Wireless Headphones Models!

Sony has launched two new earphone models. What are the features of the products introduced recently? Here are two new TWS earphones…

Adding two new products to the headphone market, Sony launched the WF-C500 and WF-XB910N models. Both have true wireless earbuds and active noise canceling features. As it is known, technology companies care about their headphones at least as much as their phones. These products also attract a lot of attention in the promotional events held every year. Now we see that Sony is also renewing its models.

What does the Sony WF-C500 headset offer?

Sony’s flagship noise canceling headphones have been refreshed in recent months with new 1000XM4 models. However, the company now offers more affordable options. So, what are the features of the new devices? Let’s examine together…

Sony has launched the WF-C500 for $99. Supporting 360 Reality Audio, this model is a true wireless headset (TWS). The new in-ear device also has IPX4 water resistance certification. This means that you can easily use this headset while doing sports or when it’s raining. Meanwhile, Sony’s DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine) is also present. In this way, the sound quality is higher.

Moving on to the design, it was noteworthy that the ear parts were larger than the previous models. Available in black, white, orange and green color options. The battery capacity provides 60 minutes of use with a 10-minute charge. In addition, the 10-hour battery life can be increased to 20 hours with its reservoir. Finally, let’s not forget about the ability to manage music, adjust the volume, answer calls and activate the voice assistant without reaching your phone.

What are the features of the WF-XB910N headphones?

If you want on-ear headphones, there is also the Sony WF-XB910N model. It replaces the previous WH-XB900N model. It should be noted that this model also has active noise cancellation (ANC). The device, which has a 30-hour battery life, is on sale for $ 249.

The new on-ear headphones with Extra Bass feature also feature DSEE technology. Sony explains that its Precise Voice Pickup technology uses a combination of microphone and signal processing to amplify your voice in calls. The company also offers a more natural listening experience in ambient sound mode with the XB910N.

Sony has announced that the XB910N will last up to 30 hours with the option of 4.5 hours of listening time after 10 minutes of fast charging. To appeal to travelers, the company chose soft, oval-shaped ear cushions for extra cushion and a flat-folding design for easy storage.