Sony Forms PlayStation Studios Mobile Division to Create Games Based on New and Existing Intellectual Property

Sony has announced a major expansion of the mobile gaming market, creating a mobile division of PlayStation Studios and acquiring the untested Savage Game Studios to develop a “mobile game with live AAA service”.

The new division will develop “an innovative mobile experience based on new and existing PlayStation intellectual property that meets the high quality standards of PlayStation Studios” and will operate independently of console game development.

“This acquisition confirms Sony Interactive Entertainment’s commitment to provide innovative opportunities to new players around the world by expanding to additional platforms,” said Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios. Back in May, Sony announced that releasing games on new platforms was now a key part of its business strategy, but it was mostly believed that this was due to its recent expansion into computer games, rather than mobile promotion.

“The PlayStation Studios Mobile team is focused on creating new experiences for players through innovative mobile games based on new and existing PlayStation intellectual property.”

“PlayStation Studios must continue to expand and diversify our offering beyond consoles, offering incredible new games to more people than ever before,” Hulst continued. “The acquisition of the talented Savage Game Studios team is another strategic step towards this goal.

“I’m very excited about what Savage is working on, and I’m sure they will provide a high-quality experience. Our move to mobile devices, as well as our expansion to PC and live service games, strengthens our capabilities and our community, and complements PlayStation Studios’ goal of making the best games we are capable of.”

Savage Game Studios, which has not yet released the game, was founded in 2020 by veteran developers Mikhail Katkov, Najim Ajir and Michael McManus, who collectively have many years of experience working with developers, including Insomniac Games for Spider-Man, Wargaming for World of Tank, Supercell from Clash of Clans, Zynga from Farmville and Rovio from Angry Birds.

It’s unclear if Savage Game Studios will be created for the new PlayStation IP or will be included in the existing franchise, but since it was in development two years before the PlayStation acquisition, it’s probably more likely that we’ll see something. brand new.

On the other hand, Sony’s PC publishing house is still only porting existing console games, with God of War and Spider-Man proving to be the most successful at the moment. She recently acquired Nixes, which specializes in PC porting, and created a new PlayStation PC label, hoping to earn $300 million on PC games alone in the next fiscal year.

