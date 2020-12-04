Sony for PS4 support after PS5: “We have a responsibility”

The company promised to support the huge PlayStation 4 community for at least a couple more years; now they have explained why.

The launch of PS5 worldwide will not prevent the more than 113 million PS4 players from continuing to receive releases in the short and medium term. After promising that both consoles will coexist at least until 2022, the CEO of PlayStation, Jim Ryan, has stated in the latest issue of EDGE magazine the reason for this decision, which contradicts the initial words back in May 2020, when he assured that new PS5 games weren’t coming to PS4.

“We feel like we have a responsibility to such a great community,” he begins, referring to the handy hundred PS4 buyers, “and it’s an opportunity to continue making great PS4 games for as long as it takes while they’re there. I think it is the right thing to do; it is the rational thing, and I think that we will see a follow-up with PS4 that we did not see with PS3 “, he adds, so he hopes that the roots of PlayStation 4 will be longer than with PS3 in his day, where the transition was faster.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Sackboy: An adventure in a big way are two examples of works by PlayStation Studios with a version for PlayStation 4 and not only for PS5; same as Horizon: Forbidden West, which will arrive in the second half of 2021 with a version for both generations.

PS5 is the most successful PlayStation console at its premiere

The initial success of PS5 is huge: it is the best-selling PlayStation console at its premiere, thus surpassing the debuts of both PS2 and PS3 and PS4, which until now the latter occupied that position with 2.1 million units in its first week.

If the estimates of Sony Interactive Entertainment itself are met, by April 2021 they will have located more than 7.6 million PS5 consoles worldwide. In Spain, the debut has resulted in 43,000 units sold in its first week.

Currently, finding a PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition console in our country is almost impossible; From MeriStation we are updating this article with any news, notices of new waves and the exact opening hours of reservations for this month of December.



