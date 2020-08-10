Sony finally fixed an annoying bug in PlayStation Store

Sony has finally fixed the purchase error that prevented PS Plus or PS Now games from being available on different services from the PlayStation Store.

Although PlayStation is basically a “plug-and-play” device, digitalization has caused the PlayStation to become a complex device. PlayStation owners must separately subscribe to the cloud-based gaming service PlayStation Now or the PlayStation Plus service, which offers free PlayStation games and some advanced features.

However, you cannot play a game that you get for free with your PlayStation Plus subscription on PlayStation Now. The really annoying thing is that Sony does not even offer you a purchase option when you want to play the game, which you can play for free thanks to PlayStation Plus, on PlayStation Now. So at least this has been the case until now.

By purchasing free games on PlayStation Plus, you will be able to play on PlayStation Now.

According to information provided by Push Square, Sony has finally resolved this annoying situation in the PlayStation Store. As you can see in the screenshot above, Sony offers a purchase option so that you can play a game on the other service, even if you can play it for free on the service you subscribe to.

As you know, PlayStation Plus regularly offers free games every month, but you cannot play these games on PlayStation Now. You will now be able to play these games on PlayStation Now by purchasing them.



