Sony explains that there are no differences in its cooling

Yasuhiro Otori rules out that there will be problems for leaving the console horizontally; Nor in terms of the performance of the console or its temperature.

With a few weeks to go before the launch of PS5 around the world, thousands of players who are going to buy the new Sony console will wonder if they will finally have their unit horizontally or vertically. What is better? Despite the fact that Sony has declared that we can choose both options – the support adapts to the two positions – the vice president of the company’s mechanical design department, Yasuhiro Ootori, has repeated in 4Gamer that we can rest assured: there will be no differences in cooling performance and temperature.

PS5 is designed to ventilate and cool the same horizontally and vertically

Sony, which will update PS5 through patches to ensure that the console is optimized in ventilation tasks, has designed PlayStation 5 so that the ventilation and temperature of the machine are stable regardless of the option chosen; although Ootori prefers the vertical arrangement.

“It is a frequently asked question,” he begins by saying. “From a designer point of view, there are no differences in cooling performance between vertical and horizontal installation. I think that some will believe that the heat dissipation efficiency should be higher in vertical installation due to the chimney effect; however, in a system with an active fan (an electric fan), the chimney effect is at a level of measurement error ”, he continues.

And he opines based on a purely aesthetic question: “Personally, I like the vertical arrangement, where both the upper and lower PlayStation logos can be seen correctly.” In this way, any user who is going to get a PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition from this November 19 in Europe (a week before in the rest of the world) can rest assured choose what he chooses. Regarding the price, we speak of 499 euros and 399 euros, respectively. In this article we talk in depth about all the launch games confirmed for the machine, which will have exclusive names such as Demon’s Souls and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, among others.



