Sony expects to sell at least 7.6 million PS5s by March

Sony CEO Jim Ryan said in a Reuters report that the pre-sale of the new PS5 console is being “very considerable” and that, therefore, many people may not be able to get their hands on this machine on launch day.

He also mentioned that, in just 12 hours, PS5 orders are already equal to 12 weeks of PS4 sales in the United States, which shows how much the fans are looking forward to the next generation.

The COVID-19 pandemic does not appear to have affected sales, despite delaying the launch of several games and messing up the retail sector in several countries. However, sales success ends up hurting production and, consequently, the availability of the console after launch.

“It may be that not everyone who wants to buy a PS5 on launch day can find one,” said Ryan, adding that sony is “working as hard as it can” to ensure supplies for holiday shopping.

The PlayStation 5 arrives in Brazil on November 19. What did you think of the PS5 pre-order? What is the expectation for the launch of the console here?



