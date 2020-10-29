Sony expects to sell at least 7.6 million PS5s by March

According to the Bloomberg website, Sony is optimistic about the PS5 numbers and has increased its sales forecast for the current fiscal year. With the increase in demand for the new video game, the company expects to profit 13% more, which would reflect 700 billion yen, or 6.7 billion dollars.

According to Hiroki Totoki, its Chief Financial Officer, the idea is to be able to sell more than 7.6 million PlayStation 5 by the end of March 2021, which is a much higher number than the PS4 achieved in the same period.

According to Jim Ryan, the CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, the PS5 managed to sell in 12 hours of pre-order the same as the PS4 sold in its first 12 weeks. The expectation of the company is to be able to overcome Nintendo, which has been very successful with its Nintendo Switch, during the holidays.

Do you think they will be able to reach another great success on console consoles? Have you secured your new video game too? Comment below!



