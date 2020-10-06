Sony expects to sell 7 million PS5s by March 2021

The Japanese company is optimistic with the initial distribution of its new generation of consoles, which would surpass PS4 with this estimate on its debut.

Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, expects the company to deliver more than 7 million PlayStation 5 units by the end of this fiscal year; until March 31, 2021. Despite the problems derived from COVID-19, the manager has declared to the Korean media Naver his willingness to exceed the initial sales figures of PS4 in its launch back in 2013.

“I think PS5 will be able to sell more in its first fiscal year than PS4 did in its first fiscal year of launch,” he says. Indeed, PlayStation 4 went on sale in Europe, North America, South America and Australia in November 2013; it was not released in Japan until February 2014. Until the end of March 2014, according to Sony figures, PlayStation 4 reached about 7 million units sold worldwide. In the meeting with Naver they have not transcended specific figures, but Sony plans to distribute a higher number of PS5 at its premiere.

PS5 will be launched on November 19 in Spain with two models

All in all, PS5 will go on sale on November 19 in Europe (a week before in North America, Mexico and Japan) at a price of 499 euros and 399 euros, depending on whether we choose the standard model of PlayStation 5 or the option PS5 Digital Edition, which dispenses with the disc reader. Although Sony is not going to achieve a simultaneous global launch – none of its home consoles have done so – this time all markets will have availability for sale of their new generation of machines the same month, which can facilitate that initial sale purpose of the company.

PS5 reservations are now open worldwide, Spain included; however, they have sold out very quickly and Sony has had to officially apologize for the short time frame offered to make the purchase. In some territories there will be a second wave of reservations, more details will be given soon.



