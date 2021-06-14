Sony: Executives Congratulate Microsoft On E3 Conference

Sony: Last Sunday (13) marked Microsoft’s presentation at E3 2021, and for sure many people were keeping an eye on what happened at the time. And among those people were some Sony executives, who congratulated the gaming division of Bill Gates’ company for all that was done at the event.

“Congratulations to XboxP3 [profile used by Phil Spencer, head of the Xbox division at Microsfot] and the entire team for a great presentation. Great time to be a gamer,” wrote Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios.

“Congratulations to Phil Spencer, Bethesda Studios, Aaron Greenberg, Major Nelson and Chris Charla on the great show today,” commented Shuhei Yoshida, who currently runs the indies division on the PlayStation team.

