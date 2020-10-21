Sony engineer says PS5 look good value

In an interview with 4Gamer, Yasuhiro Ootori, a Sony engineer, commented on the manufacturing and the relationship between the components and the design of the PS5. After going viral when dismantling the new generation console piece by piece, the technician gave more details about its production and suggested that the idea behind the huge size of the video game, especially when compared to the previous versions of the brand, was to reduce costs .

According to Ootori, the PlayStation 5 has dimensions that allow a reduction in the number of mounting plates, a strategy that directly impacted the costs of manufacturing the parts. If there was an exchange in the proportions of the dimensions, with the console being smaller and wider, there would be no space for a single plate, having to be filled with a double plate, a main and a subplate.

“The design department provided the necessary dimensions, and then we started to consider the design of the main housing,” said Ootori. “There have been several proposals since the early stages of development, for example, a proposal to reduce the height and increase the width accordingly. However, this time, there was a request from the design department to ‘make it look thinner when placed horizontally’, and the design was made to be taller and narrower in width ”.

Previously, the engineer had already commented on how the placement of the double-sided inlet fan had also provided cost savings, replacing the possibility of placing two smaller coolers next to the motherboard.

The PlayStation 5 arrives on November 12 in the USA and selected countries, and November 19 in Brazil and the rest of the planet.



