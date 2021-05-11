Sony DualSense: Apple Support For Game Controller

Sony DualSense will now be able to use the game controller while playing PS5 games on Apple’s devices. This is provided by the latest update for the PS Remote Play iOS app compared to Sony DualSense.

It is not enough to just install the latest version of the PS Remote Play application to take advantage of this opportunity. It is necessary to switch to iOS 14.5 for iPhones and iPadOS 14.5 for iPads. Still, the PS4’s DualShock controller still seems to have an advantage over Sony DualSense in the Remote Play experience.

According to The Verge site, users will be able to take advantage of the adaptive trigger keys while playing. The action of haptic feedback seems a bit haphazard. While there is support for basic haptic feedback, there is no advanced support for games like Control. The Sony DualSense microphone, headphone jack, and speaker are also currently not working in the Remote Play experience.

The lack of enhanced haptic feedback, microphone and speaker support makes the difference between Sony DualSense and DualShock controllers. Nevertheless, it has to be said that the availability of the new game controller on iPhone and iPad is a necessary step for Sony. It will not come as a surprise that the support of Sony DualSense on Apple devices will improve over time.