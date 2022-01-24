Sony Denies That It Has Increased The Production Of PS4 Due To The Shortage Of PS5

Sony: A company representative reports that it was already planned because both consoles are going to coexist for a while. The semiconductor crisis has caused the reduction of the available stock of new generation consoles. In that sense, Bloomberg recently collected that Sony Interactive Entertainment had increased the production of PlayStation 4 due to the lack of PlayStation 5 in the market. However, a representative of the Japanese firm has denied this information and has explained in statements to the Japanese Nlab that the increase in production was planned and that he has nothing to do with the situation that his new console is experiencing.

Always according to the official version, Sony had not planned to reduce the production of PS4 in 2021, since its intention is for both devices to coexist for a certain time. In fact, future releases like Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 or God of War Ragnarök will be marketed on both consoles. Beyond 2022 it is unknown if there will be more intergenerational first-party projects.

Production problems will continue until 2023

With more than 116 million PS4 sold worldwide (in the absence of data updates soon), it does not seem that the light of this console has gone out yet. It is no less true that the lack of stock of PlayStation 5 has prevented many players from immersing themselves in the new generation, complicated circumstances that Microsoft has also had to suffer with Xbox Series X (to a lesser extent Xbox Series S).

The problems with semiconductors are not going to be solved anytime soon. Everything seems to indicate that the crisis will continue until 2023, although initially the perspectives contemplated the second half of this year as the expected date to say goodbye to the crisis.

PlayStation is also working on the development of a piece of hardware, PS VR2. The new version of the PS5 virtual reality device does not yet have a confirmed release date.