Sony Could Buy Crunchyroll for Almost $ 1 Billion

According to the news of Nikkei Asia, Sony aims to buy Crunchyroll, one of the biggest anime platforms, for almost $ 1 billion. As a result of this acquisition, the company may acquire a license for 1,000 anime.

Crunchyroll, one of the biggest anime streaming platforms of our day, came up with a very important news today. Hosting 3 million paid and 70 million free members, the platform will soon be acquired by Sony, according to Nikkei Asia’s claim.

According to the news of Nikkei Asia, Sony is nearing the end of its talks with Crunchyroll’s parent company AT&T. According to the report, Sony has recently started bidding for Crunchyroll. It is stated that the company is willing to pay 957 million dollars to incorporate Crunchyroll.

Sony may have licenses for 1,000 anime:

As a result of this agreement between Sony and Crunchyroll, Sony will also gain access to 1,000 anime productions. The Japan-based company also acquired the anime publisher Funimation with one million members in 2017. The purpose of Sony’s investments was previously announced by the company.

According to Sony’s statement, the company plans to compete with many platforms such as Netflix and Hulu by adding to its entertainment services to further expand its customer base. Sony’s acquisition of Crunchyroll is one of the steps that will help the company achieve this goal.

However, Sony is not the only company planning to invest in anime content. Recently, Netflix made a statement and announced that it plans to produce more anime productions. According to statistics, more than 100 million users around the world watched an anime production on Netflix this year.



