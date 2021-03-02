Sony confirms closure of activities in Brazil in March

Sony confirmed, on Monday (01), that it will end commercial activities in Brazil at the end of this month of March. As a result, sales of various electronic products such as TVs, cameras and audio equipment will be halted.

Despite the decision, segments such as PlayStation, Pictures (cinema), Music and professional solutions will not be affected and will continue their activities normally.

“We want to reiterate that we will maintain quality after-sales and repair support for all products under our commercial responsibility for as long as necessary, in compliance with local regulations and requirements for consumer protection, policy and product warranty”, assured the company in a note published on social networks.

– Sony Brasil (@sonybrasil) March 1, 2021

Sony’s move had already been indicated after the factory closed in Manaus, at the end of last year. The Japanese giant justified leaving the country saying that these were the conditions of the international market and trends expected for the Brazilian market.

In December 2020, Sony’s industrial space was eventually bought by Mondial, a Brazilian manufacturer of portable appliances such as fans, coffee makers and dryers.

Furthermore, the company’s “stampede” did not start last year. In 2019, it stopped selling cell phones in Brazil and South America. The motivation was the poor financial results of its telephone sets on the continent.