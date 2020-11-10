Sony concrete future of PS Plus on PS5

The Japanese company promises that members subscribed to the service will receive at least two PS4 games every month. They will offer PS5 games regularly.

Sony has published a frequently asked questions (FAQ) document on its official website on the occasion of the PS5 launch worldwide this November. With the aim of clarifying possible doubts of the users of the new generation, the company answers questions that surely many of us ask ourselves: what will happen to PS Plus from now on? Very simple: few things will change.

Bugsnax and PS Plus Collection, first incentives for PS5 players

As we have seen with the free games offered this November, Sony ensures that it will continue to offer at least two PS4 games each month with each rotation. The big question is the frequency of renewal of PS5 games – from November to January it will be Bugsnax, for example – although, according to what they wield, it is currently not clear if it will be every month, every two months or with an indeterminate frequency.

“All PlayStation Plus members will continue to receive at least two great PS4 games each month,” they say. In addition, when we buy PS5 we can download from the Game Library section all those PS4 titles that we have claimed during the previous generation, keeping both the game and their respective saved games (if we have configured that they are stored in the cloud or we carry out the transfer of manually).

“Our goal is to add PS5 games regularly to the lineup of monthly games,” they acknowledge, so we look forward to more news about it. From this November 12 until January 4, PS Plus players will be able to download and play Bugsnax exclusively for PS5, which although it has a PS4 version, what is given with the subscription is the PlayStation 5 version. To say, also, that if someone cannot buy a PS5 for a few months, nothing will happen: we can claim Bugsnax from our library and have it already purchased even if we do not yet have the new console.

In November, Hollow Knight and Middle-earth: Shadow of War are the PS4 games of choice for PS Plus members; enjoyable on both PS4 and PS5 through backward compatibility. In February, with a day to be determined, Destruction AllStars will be the premier PS5 free game with the service. In addition, starting this November 12, PS Plus Collection is added, a collection of 20 defining games from the PS4 catalog fully compatible with PS5; some of them with improvements.

PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition go on sale on November 12 (November 19 in Europe) for 499 euros and 399 euros each. You can check their launch games here.



