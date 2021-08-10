Sony completes its $1.2 billion acquisition of Crunchyroll

Sony announced this week that it has finally completed its acquisition of Crunchyroll through its global group Funimation. The purchase cost about $1.2 billion and took nearly nine months to complete, having been announced for the first time in December last year.

The reason the acquisition took so long to complete was scrutiny by authorities who saw the possibility of a monopoly, with Sony controlling both Funimation and Crunchyroll. In the company’s disclosure of its achievement, Sony does not comment on these concerns, bringing only a statement from its CEO:

“The alignment of Crunchyroll and Funimation will allow us to get even closer to the creators and fans who are at the heart of the anime community. Yoshida.

The acquisition cost exactly $1.175 billion, and Sony hasn’t commented at this point on what the first changes to the business model of any of the streams will be, now that they’re no longer direct competitors. But Tony Vinciquerra, head of the Sony Pictures division, said the company’s goal is “to create a unified anime subscription experience as early as possible.” We will have to wait and see how exactly this will be done.