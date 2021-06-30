Sony Closes My PlayStation, The Service For Consulting Profiles, Trophies And More

Sony: The Japanese company has put an end to its web service that allowed viewing PlayStation Network profiles, their trophies and more information. Scrambled times for various PlayStation platforms and services; so much so, that if today we echoed the closure of the PlayStation Vita Messages app, now we must call on another Sony service that the company has ended its online activity. It is the My PlayStation web service, which has ceased to be operational since yesterday, June 28. This has been published by the company on a website dedicated to the latest news and changes on PlayStation services.

Goodbye to the My PlayStation web service

Remember that My PlayStation allowed you to view PlayStation Network profiles, check the trophies obtained by each user or the exchange of messages between various PlayStation systems. “As of June 28, 2021, the MyPlayStation web feature will no longer be available. You will be able to continue accessing your information about Game Library, Groups, Friends, Trophies and Profile from your PS4 or PS5 console, or from your mobile through the PS App. Your Profile information and your Game Library will also be available at the website through the profile drop-down menu ”, we can read in the official statement.

However, from PlayStation they invite their users to use the official PS App for mobile devices or the PS4 and PS5 consoles themselves to perform any service offered by the My PlayStation service. And it is that through these channels we can consult any aspect of PlayStation users, from trophies to the general profile, in addition to seeing lists of games, user groups and more. Likewise, from the official PlayStation website itself, we can also access PlayStation user profile information.

With the farewell to My PlayStation, functionalities are not lost, but PlayStation invites us to use other, more current methods to make any query from PlayStation users.