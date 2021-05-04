Sony Charges Publishers for Crossplay, Leaked Documents Say

Sony: Confidential emails exchanged between Epic Games and Sony years ago went public this Monday (03), demonstrating that the Japanese woman always fought against crossplay and only changed her mind after she started charging partners for the PS4 to have the function.

According to The Verge, the documents are attached to the lawsuit between the owner of Fortnite and Apple, which is accused of anti-competitive practices in the application market. The messages exchanged show that the developer “almost begged” for Sony to accept the feature online.

“We announced crossplay together with Sony. Epic will do anything to make Sony look like a hero, ”proposed Joe Kreiner, Epic’s vice president of business development at the time. The executive went so far as to say that the company could be present at E3 together with PlayStation or add exclusive Fortnite characters for PS Plus subscribers. However, even with all these offers, Sony did not accept the deal.

Director Gio Corsi, who at the time headed the Japanese giant’s Developer Relations department, denied crossplay saying that no company “can explain how the cross-console improves Sony’s business,” shows another email.

Financial solution

In late 2018, Sony suddenly accepted crossplay. However, this was only done because of the “Policy, requirements and cross-platform processes”, according to the messages that are in the Epic process.

Among the new rules foreseen in this contract, publishers would have to pay Sony every time PlayStation players represent a certain slice of the audience that is playing a title with crossplay. The determination was aimed at “offsetting the reduction in revenue” of the giant.

Sony did not respond to whether this financial compensation policy still exists. Despite the financial solution, the traditional company also suffered a lot of criticism and pressure from players and specialized media, who said that not allowing crossplay would be a disservice to the community.

So, what did you think of this story? Do you believe that Sony can go back and stop allowing crossplay again? Leave your opinion in the comments section below!