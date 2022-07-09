Sony Cares More about Selling PS5 than Subscribing

The recent revamp of PlayStation Plus aimed to make it more competitive with Xbox Game Pass, but Sony seems more concerned with selling hardware than subscriptions, which holds the service back. Microsoft’s Game Pass has expanded beyond Xbox consoles to allow access through PC, mobile phones and tablets, and smart TVs. Although the PC streaming option that was available for PlayStation Now has transitioned to the PS Plus Premium tier, the selection excludes the PlayStation 5 versions of games as well as any PS5 exclusives. Prior to the changes to PS Plus, PS4 and PC gamers already missed out on the service’s monthly PS5 titles. Despite Sony reportedly missing production goals, and PS5 shortages continuing to be an issue, the company is still prioritizing selling PS5 consoles over making PS Plus a better value for consumers.

Prior to the Spartacus initiative’s restructured PS Plus, the service offered the PlayStation Plus Collection, a selection of last-gen classics that is only available for subscribers playing on a PS5. The PlayStation Plus Collection adds another perk for PS5 owners, despite all of the games in the collection being PS4 titles that could be made available to subscribers with prior-gen consoles. These decisions seem aimed to incentivize players to purchase Sony’s PS5 hardware, but it comes at a cost to PS Plus as a competitive service. The new PS Plus could be seen as a worthy rival to Game Pass, but there are obvious steps Sony has been unwilling to take, simply because they could impact the perception of value associated with the PS5.

Rumors claim Sony may be researching PS3 emulation on PS5, at present the hundreds of PS3 titles offered with PlayStation Plus Premium are streaming only. Game Pass recently added a streaming option, which enables console game play on tablets, mobile phones and smart TVs, alongside downloadable games for PC and Xbox consoles. Until the PS3 emulation issue is solved, those titles remaining as streaming only options is understandable. It’s less justifiable that the expensive Premium tier of PS Plus does not include downloads of the Sony hits that have received PC ports. Subscribers can only stream the PS4 versions of games like God of War (2018) and Horizon Zero Dawn, even though both of those games have been ported to PC.

New PS Plus Limits Options For PC And PS4 Users, Lowering Value

Even with an optimal internet connection, locally installed games play better than streaming titles using the PS Plus app for PC. Streaming fares better on PS4 and PS5 consoles when using an ethernet connection, but is still inconsistent. The Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC release broke promises Insomniac made regarding PlayStation exclusivity for the game, but more importantly, it allowed a PlayStation classic to reach a larger audience. With more previously exclusive games seeing PC ports, adding them to PS Plus could give the service a stronger argument against the industry leading Game Pass. Given the choice between widening its subscriber base, and propping up the PS5, Sony has elected to prioritize console and software sales over growing subscriber numbers.

The series of limitations put on PS Plus may benefit Sony, by adding perceived value to PS5 hardware, but they do nothing for consumers. Thanks to Cloud gaming, Game Pass subscribers can play Series X/S console exclusives like Microsoft Flight Simulator on Xbox One consoles via streaming. Though streaming is far from a perfect solution, PS Plus could just as easily allow PC and PS4 users to stream PS5 games like Returnal and the Demon’s Souls – both in PS Plus’ higher tiers. The inclusion of current-gen exclusives benefits PS5 owners, but specifically snubs subscribers who play on PS4 or PC. Even for PS5 owners, the exclusion is to their detriment, as it gives them less options to access games (such as when traveling with a laptop), and it impacts friends and family members who may have been unable to obtain Sony’s new console.

More options are always benefit the consumer. With the release of select PC ports, Sony has taken a positive step towards accessibility. The ongoing push for exclusives, an antiquated method that restricts consumer access, is designed to give an artificial sense of value to specific hardware. A quality game stands on its own merits on any hardware that can run it functionally. Nintendo relies on the outmoded exclusivity tactic most, at present, and its efforts at a subscription plan are the weakest among the big three console manufacturers. New PlayStation Plus does offer PC access, but the limitations imposed on the service for PC and PS4 users are conspicuous. A PS5 owner can get the most out of PS Plus Premium, certainly; however, the limitations placed on other hardware provide no benefit to such a consumer (outside of a perceived sense of elitism, perhaps).

Game Pass Prioritizes Access, But PS+ Caters Mainly To PS5 Owners

Given the changing gaming market, the calculated efforts to make PS Plus worse than it could be for those not playing on a PS5 seem to reflect a truly bizarre lack of confidence in Sony’s new hardware. The PS5 is a quality console, with specs that would be near impossible to achieve on a PC build at anywhere near the same low price point. Its SSD virtually eliminates loading times in most cases. Sony does not need to go to elaborate lengths to make the PS5 an appealing purchase, but PS Plus is another story. PS Plus Premium content includes PS1 and PSP classics that weren’t part of PS Now, but at present that selection is extremely small. Its highest tier is more expensive than the monthly rate for Game Pass Ultimate, but the lack of day-one releases being added to the service means it needs to find other ways to compete.

Nothing is stopping Sony from expanding on PS Plus Premium. The top tier of the service could allow PC and PS4 users to stream PS5 titles just as easily as it does with PS3 games, mirroring Game Pass’ capabilities. Subscribers could be offered local downloads for PC versions of PlayStation games that have been ported. Such a shift would still put PS Plus behind Game Pass for PC players, as Game Pass offers hundreds of PC games to download. The addition would at least make it worth consideration for a wider group of potential subscribers, however.

Though PS Now had more games than PS Plus does, the service still offers hundreds of titles, presenting an attractive value proposition. As more subscribers have had time to analyze the new service, the intentional omissions from PlayStation Plus stand out more than what it offers, showing that Sony needs to stop pushing PS5 sales and work on improving their subscription plan.