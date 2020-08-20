Sony cameras can also be used as webcams

Sony has followed in the footsteps of many of its competitors in the camera market and made it possible to use mirrorless, compact and DSLR cameras as webcams.

Thanks to the Imaging Edge Webcam application released for Windows 10, many devices ranging from the 2014 A7S to the recently released A7R IV and A6600 can be used as webcams.

In order to benefit from this opportunity, it is necessary to choose the camera model first, then download the software and install it on the computer. Users will be able to make their settings via the application after connecting their cameras to the computer via USB cable. Then, when Zoom or another video call application is opened, it will be enough to choose Sony over the webcam options.

Although Sony reaches large masses with its mirrorless cameras; it was slower than its competitors in terms of their machine being used as a webcam. Camera manufacturers such as Canon, Fujifilm, Olympus and GoPro have previously offered this facility to their customers.



