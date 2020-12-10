Sony buys Crunchyroll for $ 1.2 billion

The anime streaming service Crunchyroll, which has more than three million subscribers, was acquired by Sony for $ 1.175 billion. The purchase was announced on Wednesday (9) by Funimation Group, a subsidiary of the Japanese company that will take charge of the service.

According to a statement posted on the Crunchyroll website, the deal still needs “regulatory approvals and contract closure” to be made official. Meanwhile, the services continue to operate independently, but the two platforms can be merged later.

“It’s an exciting time for the anime industry, as two brands that you already know and love will come together,” says the Crunchyroll statement. “Our teams and brands have been dedicated to anime and their fans for decades, and we have all our work to prove it.”

Expected business

Crunchyroll is currently part of AT&T and the company was looking for a buyer for the service. After making major acquisitions, the American company has a net debt of $ 180 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal, and the sale of the anime platform may help to decrease that amount.

The first information about the sale of Crunchyroll came in August and, at the time, Sony was already listed as the main company to take over the anime platform. Speculation grew in the following months, which practically confirmed the deal.

Although the acquisition price is salty, the acquisition may pay off for Sony. Crunchyroll is Funimation’s main rival in the anime market and the combination of the two platforms ensures dominance of the Japanese company in the segment.



