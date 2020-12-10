Sony Buys Crunchyroll for $ 1.1 Billion

Sony bought the anime streaming service Crunchyroll for an astronomical price of $ 1.175 billion, as has been spoken for a while. Having purchased anime broadcasters in different parts of the world in recent years, Sony has increased its power in the industry.

Sony Pictures Entertainment’s anime streaming company, Funimation, announced that it has acquired Crunchyroll, an anime and manga streaming service owned by AT&T and WarnerMedia. The transaction, which we can call one of the biggest purchases in the anime industry, cost Sony $ 1.175 billion.

As a matter of fact, there has been talk for a while that Sony was planning to buy Crunchyroll, but there was no official statement about it. However, with the deal that took place last night, Tony Vinciquerra, Chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment, officially announced the deal, saying “We are proud to add Crunchyroll to the Sony family.”

Sony has increased its power over the past few years by acquiring anime broadcasters around the world

“The Crunchyroll team has done an outstanding job not only growing the Crunchyroll brand, but also building a passionate anime community.” WarnerMedia CRO Tony Goncalves said that Crunchyroll, after merging with Funimation, will continue to nurture a larger team and a global community and bring more anime to more people.

While Sony’s acquisition of Crunchyroll may strengthen its hand in a possible rivalry with Netflix, the company’s main focus is on increasing Japan’s influence on the anime industry and making Crunchyroll its anime broadcast and production companies with 70 million free and 3 million paid subscribers. reaping the fruits of growth in the global anime market by adding to its portfolio.

In fact, Sony was already involved in anime production for many years with Aniplex, which it founded in 1995. However, over the past few years, the company has increased its strength in the industry by acquiring anime publishers and producers such as the French anime streaming service Wakanim and the Australian broadcaster AnimeLab. The acquisition of Crunchyroll has been Sony’s biggest step in this direction in recent years.



