Sony Buys Bluepoint, Which will Make The Original PlayStation Game

Sony announced this Thursday (30) that it has acquired Bluepoint Games, the North American developer responsible for Demon’s Souls Remake, Shadow of The Colossus Remake and The Nathan Drake Collection.

In addition to the announcement of the acquisition, the developer is working on an “original game”, which leaves open the possibility of either a new remaster/remake or a completely new IP.

Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios, welcomed the company. “We are excited to welcome them!” he said on Twitter.

Marco Thrush, president of Bluepoint, told IGN USA that the new project with Sony is a “next step in the evolution” of the company. “The transition from remasters to remakes was about testing ourselves and pushing ourselves harder for this next step,” he argued.

The developer’s team had about 15 people during God of War Collection and now has about 70 employees, having reached 95 while working on Demon’s Souls (counting outsourced people).