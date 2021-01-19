Sony Bravia XR Smart TVs have retailer pricing

During CES 2021 Sony presented several products, but some of the highlights were the Smart TVs of the Bravia XR line, which were announced in three versions with different sizes for the Sony Bravia XR Master Series A90J model.

During the event, which was attended by the Japanese company on January 7, the Smart TVs of 55, 65 and 83 inches were presented to fans of the brand, but at the time, the company did not reveal any official date for launch or even product prices.

Now, we can finally have a forecast of how much each variant will cost and when they will start hitting the shelves, according to the online store of American retailer B&H Photo Video.

The dealer’s official website has published a list with pre-sale prices and start dates for each model in the series. However, the information was removed shortly after it appeared on the website, but not before it had already been viewed by the HDTVTest channel, which published a video to speak about the values ​​and dates of availability of the products.

According to the listing, the 55-inch model will hit stores for $ 2,999 starting February 15. The 65-inch edition will be available for $ 3,999 from the same date, while the larger, 83-inch version will cost $ 7,999, but will only begin pre-order on May 17.

To date there is no official information on prices and dates and the information above may be exclusive to this store. However, it is enough to have a basis on when or how much each model will reach the market.