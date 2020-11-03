Sony Bravia A8H, image quality OLED analysis

We are days away from the next generation consoles being launched and also the good end offers. Undoubtedly many users are looking to find the best Smart TV, either to better exploit existing consoles or possibly a PS5, Xbox Series X / S and even a PC.

Sony has always been a benchmark in image quality and especially in processing through its X1 Ultimate chips, which it integrates into the screen we evaluate. Here’s our verdict on the 55 ”Bravia OLED A8H.

Design

This TV can be mounted on the wall using a 300 x 300 VESA bracket or it can simply be placed on a table that has a wide base, since this model is one that is supported by means of two legs at the ends. The edges are narrow and the screen itself is very thin. It weighs approximately 18.6 kilograms with the supports and 16.8 kg without them.

On the back you can connect an RF antenna, a LAN cable, optical digital, RS-232C, 3 HDMI (one of them ARC) and it has a USB port. On the side it has an IR input, a composite video input, a headphone output, 2 USB ports and another HDMI.

Supported formats

The Sony Bravia A8H supports Full HD @ 120 Hz, 1440p @ 60 hz and 4K @ 60 hz. The video formats it integrates are HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Vision with Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Game, Graphics, Photo, Custom, Dolby Vision Bright, Dolby Vision Dark and Netflix calibrated image modes.

Audio

This screen has 2.2 Acoustic Surface Audio technology that outputs sound through the screen and is compatible with Dolby, Dolby Atmos and DTS formats.

In this evaluation we hooked it up to a Sony SA-CT800 2.1 channel audio bar and they synced up smoothly.

Regardless of whether we use the acoustic panel or an external audio system, it has the standard audio modes, dialogue, cinema, music, sports and Dolby.

Image

This OLED provides good contrasts, blacks and uniformity of colors, the reflections for its part are not so noticeable due to the type of panel and it has a good rescaling of HD or Full HD sources, but it lacks the possibility of reaching 120 Hz to be an option to fully exploit the new generation consoles or GPUS like the GeForce RTX 3080 through HDMI 2.1. Similarly, the lack of technologies such as AMD Freesync or NVIDIA G-Sync such as the LG BX OLED, relegate it from putting it on the radar of early adopters.



